iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $468.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.