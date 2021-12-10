iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.20 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

