iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $110.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

