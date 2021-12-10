iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT opened at $270.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.43. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.