iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Lowered by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

