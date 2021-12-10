iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post $101.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.60 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. iStar reported sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $515.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. iStar has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 26.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 2,127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 293,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 129.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.