Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $536.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.00 million and the lowest is $505.80 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $273,062. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $65.00 on Friday. Itron has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.51 and a beta of 1.18.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

