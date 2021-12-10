ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.50 ($1.90).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 110.89 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78).

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

