ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at GBX 111.90 ($1.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.