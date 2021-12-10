Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,961 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

