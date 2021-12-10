Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $40.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $396.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

