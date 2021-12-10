Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $332.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $925.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

