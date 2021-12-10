Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,736 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla stock opened at $1,011.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.86, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

