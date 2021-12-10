Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,756 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $188.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.75 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

