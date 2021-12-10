James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,328.19

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,389 ($18.42). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,385 ($18.37), with a volume of 3,667 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRPR. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,337.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,328.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.89) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($33,815.14).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

