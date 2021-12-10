Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.21

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 81.7% over the last three years.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of JOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,047. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.