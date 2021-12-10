Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,061,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,802,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.