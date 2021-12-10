JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €23.80 Price Target at Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €23.80 ($26.74) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.62 ($25.41).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC opened at €23.30 ($26.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.40. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.