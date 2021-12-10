JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given New 265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from 250.00 to 265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JDSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of JDSPY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

