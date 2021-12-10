Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €35.90 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €35.90 ($40.34) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

UTDI opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.23 and a 200-day moving average of €34.40.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

