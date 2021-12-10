Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

FTI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

