JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

