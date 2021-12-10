JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 628,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

