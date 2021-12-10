JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,324 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.