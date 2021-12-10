JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,900 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

