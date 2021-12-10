John Dobak Sells 1,119 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,119 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $20,656.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

