John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 301.86 ($4.00).

LON WG opened at GBX 191.35 ($2.54) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87).

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,300.16). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,040 shares of company stock worth $6,031,891.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

