John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Lowered to 330.00 at Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from 360.00 to 330.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$2.54 during trading on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

