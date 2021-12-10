Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average is $233.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $141.39 and a one year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.