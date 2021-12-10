JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €28.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €28.00 ($31.46) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.79) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.91 ($22.37).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €13.71 ($15.40) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.04. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($13.62) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($21.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

