JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 235

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 232 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($3.12) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.25) to GBX 220 ($2.92) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.14 ($3.01).

CNE opened at GBX 186.60 ($2.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £930.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.08.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($242,384.17).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

