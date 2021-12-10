JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,670

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,670 ($35.41) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price objective on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.31) price objective on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.83) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,540 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,359.27 ($31.29).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,395.79 ($31.77) on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a market capitalization of £46.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,276.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,119.54.

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($467,205.94).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

