JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,540

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($72.93) to GBX 5,540 ($73.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKG. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

BKG opened at GBX 4,793 ($63.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,372.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,805.84.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

