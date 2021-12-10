JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 290

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309 ($4.10).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

