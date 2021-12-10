JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) to Neutral

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

