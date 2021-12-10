JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) to Neutral

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.
Shares of CSTM opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.59.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.