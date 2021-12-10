JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $210.00 by UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $210.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 339,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 6,048,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,768,000 after acquiring an additional 195,090 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 832.1% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 78,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

