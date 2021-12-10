JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.