JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

