JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $26.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.71. 148,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. The company has a market cap of $243.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day moving average of $449.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

