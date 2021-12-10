JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,530 ($46.81) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.29) to GBX 3,410 ($45.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.78) to GBX 2,500 ($33.15) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.69) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,260.40 ($43.24).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,830 ($37.53) on Friday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,432 ($32.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,696.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,976.89. The company has a market capitalization of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45.

In other Persimmon news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,157.74).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

