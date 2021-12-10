JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $68.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

NYSE CHWY traded down $5.23 on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 476,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. Chewy has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,574.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Chewy by 18.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Chewy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

