JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price to 325.00

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 358.00 to 325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

