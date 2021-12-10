JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $830.30

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 830.30 ($11.01) and traded as high as GBX 834 ($11.06). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 833 ($11.05), with a volume of 88,276 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £646.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 830.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 789.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

