Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.99. Jupai shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 76,262 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupai during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupai during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

