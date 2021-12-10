Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $11.32 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.