Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.23. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $44,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $380,807. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

