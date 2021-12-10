Kambria (KAT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.19 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Kambria has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $286,273.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kambria Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

