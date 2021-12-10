Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.95 and traded as low as $3.73. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 603,939 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNDI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $289.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.