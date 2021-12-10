Karbo (KRB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Karbo has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $279.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00406386 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,289,291 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.