Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

